Avani Prasanth and Durga Nittur Struggle at Czech Ladies Challenge

India's Avani Prasanth and Durga Nittur both made disappointing beginnings at the Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Tour, risking elimination from the tournament.

Competing at the Panorama Golf Resort, Avani struggled with a quintuple bogey at the par-4 third hole, in addition to other bogeys and a double bogey, concluding with a 79. She currently stands tied for 80th place, while Durga is tied-107th.

New Zealand's Hanee Song fired an impressive 69 to top the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Czech amateur Amalie Tauer, France's Ariane Klotz, and the Netherlands' Nikki Hofstede are tied for second at two-under-par. Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, who won the 2021 Golf Uppsala Open as an amateur, and Scotland's Clara Young were tied for fifth with scores of 71 (-1).

