Trump Tees Off to Resolve Golf Divide with Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump held significant discussions with legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Thursday, aiming to reconcile the longstanding split in professional golf between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Trump's involvement has intensified as he recently met Woods, Adam Scott, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, emphasizing efforts to reach an agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf. During a Black History Month event at the White House, Woods, adorned with his Presidential Medal of Freedom, joined Trump on stage.

Despite personal challenges, Woods has collaborated with Scott and Monahan, signalling optimism for swift resolutions. Meanwhile, LIV Golf's emergence in 2021 has reshaped professional golf, drawing global talents and altering competitive dynamics within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)