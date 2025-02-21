Trump Tees Off to Resolve Golf Divide with Tiger Woods
President Donald Trump is actively working to mend the rift between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He engaged in talks with Tiger Woods, PGA Tour officials, and other stakeholders. Their discussions, alongside recent meetings, aim to bridge divisions within the professional golf community.
President Donald Trump held significant discussions with legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Thursday, aiming to reconcile the longstanding split in professional golf between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
Trump's involvement has intensified as he recently met Woods, Adam Scott, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, emphasizing efforts to reach an agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf. During a Black History Month event at the White House, Woods, adorned with his Presidential Medal of Freedom, joined Trump on stage.
Despite personal challenges, Woods has collaborated with Scott and Monahan, signalling optimism for swift resolutions. Meanwhile, LIV Golf's emergence in 2021 has reshaped professional golf, drawing global talents and altering competitive dynamics within the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)