"This World Cup is good opportunity for us to make name for country": Shreyas Moova ahead of T20 WC clash against India

Ahead of their last group stage clash against India, Canada's wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Moova said the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is a good opportunity for the players to perform and make their name for their country. Canada will lock horns against Men in Blue on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

India is into the Super Eights with three wins in three games and a total of six points. Canada can no longer qualify for the next stage but has done a decent job sitting at the fourth spot with a win and two losses in their debut T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old asserted that if the side had won against the USA then they could have qualified for the Super 8s of the ongoing marquee event.

"This World Cup is a very good opportunity for us to perform and to make a name for the country and also for the players. It's a good opportunity for the Cricket Canada team and the way we prepared for the tournament, shows how we played against the USA and Ireland, right? Ireland, we won the match, USA was a close match, till the 28th over we were in the game. So, the preparation was really hard for us and it is showing off the result. But it depends. If we won against the USA, we could have qualified for the Super 8," Movva said in the pre-match press conference. The batter further stated that if the team will concentrate on cricket than it would be better.

"If you look at our last year or one and half years with coach Pugudu, we have won the tournaments wherever we go like in Dubai we won four out of four, ODI won and back to if you see Bermuda we lost the first game and we came back with five victories to qualify to the World Cup. So, we know that we had that. It's just that the pressure of knowing that, okay, the test-playing nation is opposite to us, sometimes gets to the mind. Otherwise, if you just concentrate on the cricket, I think we'll do better. That's what I feel," the wicketkeeper added. Squads:

Canada Squad: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Raghav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa. India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

