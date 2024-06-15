Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic Passes Away at 26

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passed away at the age of 26. Sarkic fell ill while on international duty and died in Budva, Montenegro. He was well-regarded for his cheerful spirit, work ethic, and excellent defending skills. Sarkic made 33 appearances for Millwall since August 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:08 IST
Tragic Loss: Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic Passes Away at 26

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic died on Saturday at the age of 26, the Championship club confirmed.

Sarkic fell ill in his home country while on international duty. Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported Sarkic died in an apartment in Budva early in the morning. "Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time," Millwall said in a statement.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected." "Our dear Matija, we will miss you and your cheerful spirit, your work ethic and your great defending," the Montenegro Football Association (FSCG) said in a statement, describing Sarkic as an "always smiling guy".

"On behalf of European football, our deepest condolences go to Matija's friends, family and everybody who knew him. Rest in peace, Matija," governing body UEFA said in a statement. Sarkic made nine saves in Montenegro's 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a friendly last Wednesday and was named man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Born in Grimsby, England, Sarkic played for Aston Villa and Belgian side Anderlecht at youth level. He made 33 appearances for Millwall after joining in August 2023 from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024