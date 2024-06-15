Tragic Loss: Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic Passes Away at 26
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passed away at the age of 26. Sarkic fell ill while on international duty and died in Budva, Montenegro. He was well-regarded for his cheerful spirit, work ethic, and excellent defending skills. Sarkic made 33 appearances for Millwall since August 2023.
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic died on Saturday at the age of 26, the Championship club confirmed.
Sarkic fell ill in his home country while on international duty. Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported Sarkic died in an apartment in Budva early in the morning. "Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time," Millwall said in a statement.
"The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected." "Our dear Matija, we will miss you and your cheerful spirit, your work ethic and your great defending," the Montenegro Football Association (FSCG) said in a statement, describing Sarkic as an "always smiling guy".
"On behalf of European football, our deepest condolences go to Matija's friends, family and everybody who knew him. Rest in peace, Matija," governing body UEFA said in a statement. Sarkic made nine saves in Montenegro's 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a friendly last Wednesday and was named man of the match for his outstanding performance.
Born in Grimsby, England, Sarkic played for Aston Villa and Belgian side Anderlecht at youth level. He made 33 appearances for Millwall after joining in August 2023 from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Crane Operator's Negligence Leads to Tragic Death at Navi Mumbai Construction Site
Death toll in east Delhi neonatal hospital fire rises to seven; 50-day-old infant who was rescued dies during treatment: Police.
Congress Blames BJP for Hiding True Death Toll from Deadly Rajasthan Heatwave
'Karnataka govt non-functional, CM should resign': BJP's Ashwath Narayan on death of Valmiki corporation official
Elderly Man Beaten to Death Over Car Parking Dispute