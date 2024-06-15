Left Menu

Mumbai FC sign Kerala forward Noufal on three-year deal

I cant wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club. Mumbai FC coach Kratky said they were looking to sign the Kerala forward for sometime.I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC.

The 2023-24 ISL champions Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Kerala forward Noufal PN on a three-year contract till the end of 2027 season.

The 23-year-old began his footballing journey with Basco FC before securing a transfer to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC, in 2022.

''Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them,'' Noufal said in a statement.

''It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play at the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club.'' Mumbai FC coach Kratky said they were looking to sign the Kerala forward for sometime.

''I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC. His remarkable pace and skillful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team. I am looking forward to having him in our squad and working with him,'' he stated.

The Kerala native quickly made his mark on the squad, cementing his place as a starter through match-winning assists and goal contributions.

Noufal has showcased his skillsets across various tournaments in India including the I-League, Kalinga Super Cup, and Durand Cup.

Having a natural flair for attack, he is known for his quick pace on the wings. At Gokulam Kerala FC, he notched up 53 appearances, netting five goals and providing 14 assists.

