Soccer-Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money

Singapore national team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has urged Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his saves in Singapore's 3-1 defeat to Thailand helped China to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers. The 40-year-old made 11 saves on Tuesday as Thailand fell agonisingly short of a spot in the draw for the next round on June 27 despite their 3-1 victory.

Soccer-Oracle orangutan backs Germany for Euros win against Scotland

Euro 2024 hosts Germany are on course for a narrow victory in their opening match against Scotland - according to an oracle orangutan at Dortmund Zoo. Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.

Olympics-France get cycling medal 124 years late

France have been awarded a medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics which was originally credited to Britain. The medal was won for Britain by Lloyd Hildebrand, who competed in two cycling events and came second in the men's 25km, but the IOC Executive Board has re-awarded it to France.

