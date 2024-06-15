Yamal, 16, leads Spain''s new generation to 3-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a European Championship as Spain's new generation brushed aside Croatia's challenge 3-0 in their opening game on Saturday.

Yamal, aged 16 years, 338 days, also became the youngest to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain's third goal before the break.

The 21-year-old Nico Williams starred on the other flank for Spain, which is going for its fourth European title.

Midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored one goal and set up the opener for captain Álvaro Morata in a dominant performance from the team in red.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón saved a penalty in the 80th from substitute Bruno Petkovic, who thought he scored when Ivan Perišic sent in the rebound. But the goal was ruled out after a VAR review as Perišic was too keen and encroached on the penalty area before Petkovic took the spot kick. Defending champion Italy was playing Albania in the other Group B game later. AP KHS

