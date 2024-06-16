Left Menu

Sheeraz best Indian on show as Skeet competitions begin in Lonato

Sheeraz Sheikh shot two perfect qualification rounds of 25 hits each, to emerge the best Indian on the day, as Skeet competitions at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, got underway

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:09 IST
India skeet shooter Sheeraz Sheikh (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
Sheeraz Sheikh shot two perfect qualification rounds of 25 hits each, to emerge the best Indian on the day, as Skeet competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, got underway. The Indian was sharing the top spot in Men's Skeet currently with 10 other contenders including legends of the sport like Vincent Hancock of the USA and Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait.

Paris Olympics quota winner Anantjeet Singh Naruka missed two birds in the second round to be further down the pecking order, while Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan had 46 to his name after two rounds. In Women's Skeet, Ganemat Sekhon shot 47 to be placed 21st while Raiza Dhillon's tally of 46 put her in the 28th spot. Maheshwari Chauhan was 38th with rounds of 24 and 20 respectively.

All come back for two more rounds on Sunday, before the top six make the medal round slated for Monday, after the completion of the fifth and final qualification round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

