Hitaashee Bakshi Shines at Singapore Ladies Masters

India's golfing prodigy, Hitaashee Bakshi, secured her best international finish by clinching third place at the USD 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters, an event backed by the China LPGA, held on Sunday. This marks the highest finish by an Indian at this prestigious tournament.

Hitaashee, who carded a 1-under 71, her second consecutive under-par round, aggregated 4-under 212 across 54 holes at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Starting the final day tied for fifth, her perseverance was evident as she navigated a challenging course to secure her podium finish. China's Runzhi Pang claimed victory with a 7-under, followed by Cai Danlin at 6-under.

Despite the heat, humidity, and the pressure of the final holes, Runzhi's performance edged her to the top. Meanwhile, Hitaashee looks ahead to her next challenge on the Hero WPG Tour in Bengaluru, buoyed by her recent success and invaluable experience.

