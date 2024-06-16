Left Menu

Hitaashee Bakshi Shines at Singapore Ladies Masters

India's Hitaashee Bakshi achieved her best international result by finishing third at the USD 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters golf tournament, sanctioned by the China LPGA. She showcased remarkable patience and skill, leading her to a podium finish amid challenging weather and a tough course.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:16 IST
Hitaashee Bakshi Shines at Singapore Ladies Masters
Hitaashee Bakshi
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India's golfing prodigy, Hitaashee Bakshi, secured her best international finish by clinching third place at the USD 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters, an event backed by the China LPGA, held on Sunday. This marks the highest finish by an Indian at this prestigious tournament.

Hitaashee, who carded a 1-under 71, her second consecutive under-par round, aggregated 4-under 212 across 54 holes at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Starting the final day tied for fifth, her perseverance was evident as she navigated a challenging course to secure her podium finish. China's Runzhi Pang claimed victory with a 7-under, followed by Cai Danlin at 6-under.

Despite the heat, humidity, and the pressure of the final holes, Runzhi's performance edged her to the top. Meanwhile, Hitaashee looks ahead to her next challenge on the Hero WPG Tour in Bengaluru, buoyed by her recent success and invaluable experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024