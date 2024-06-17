Erik ten Hag Confirms Manchester United's Managerial Decision

Manchester United contacted other potential managers in recent weeks but in the end decided to "go for the best", Erik ten Hag said on Sunday, confirming the speculation swirling around the club since they won the FA Cup last month. "As in any organisation, and that seems very sensible to me, there is an evaluation," Ten Hag told a Dutch television sports show.

"Conclusions were drawn from there. The new leadership is playing football for the first time," he said referring to new owner Jim Ratcliffe. Ten Hag added that Ratcliffe's company Ineos had also spoken to other coaches, such as Thomas Tuchel.

"That's no secret. Everyone has heard that they have spoken to several candidates. In the Netherlands that is not done. You are not even allowed to talk to another club if there is a current trainer there. But in England the rules and laws are different. "But in the end they came to the conclusion that they have the best trainer," Ten Hag quipped.

He had been on holiday in Ibiza when his future was settled. "We had a good discussion and various topics were discussed. One of the conclusions is that we will extend the contract. But we still have to reach an agreement," he added.

Manchester United might have won the FA Cup but their eighth place finish was their worst since 1990. "It was a turbulent season. Never a dull moment", Ten Hag added.

