Bangladesh's Epic Victory: Last Spot in T20 World Cup's Super 8!
Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs in a nail-biting match at Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This victory earned Bangladesh the final spot in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup. Nepal restricted Bangladesh to 106, but were bowled out for 85, sealing Bangladesh's win.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 08:35 IST
Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs on Sunday in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to seal the final spot in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup. The win put Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 8s with India, Australia and Afghanistan.
Nepal restricted Bangladesh to 106 after winning the toss and fielding first but were bowled out for 85 with four balls to spare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yuvraj Singh: Americans Can Drive Cricket's Growth with Their Unique Packaging
Indian Cricket Team Triumphs in Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh
Gautam Gambhir Eyes Indian Cricket Coaching Role
Rising Afghan Stars: A New Era in Cricket Chasing
Kedar Jadhav Bids Farewell to International Cricket: A Retrospective