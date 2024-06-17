From Blanco's No-Hitter Magic to Mbappe's Olympic Decision: Sports Buzz

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco flirts with no-hitter in win vs. Tigers

Ronel Blanco tossed seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve clubbed a three-run home run as the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Blanco (7-2) continued his breakout campaign and flirted with a second no-hitter this season. He allowed two walks and recorded seven strikeouts when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 and was equally dominant against the Tigers.

Sport-Clark and Ledecky lead charge of women's sports in Indy

Anyone looking for proof of the meteoric rise of women's sport need look no further than downtown Indianapolis this weekend where within a five block radius fans turned out in their droves to witness the brilliance of Katie Ledecky and Caitlin Clark. Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Ledecky qualified for her fourth Games under the lights of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in front of an adoring crowd of 20,689, a record number for a swim meet.

Olympics-Australia's Wu dives in for fifth Games at Paris

Melissa Wu will hope to keep Australia in the diving medals at a seventh successive Olympics after claiming a spot on her fifth Games team for Paris. At 16, Wu became the country's youngest diver to win an Olympic medal with silver in the synchronised 10m platform event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

WNBA-Clark shakes off hard foul from Reese in Fever win

Caitlin Clark's growing comfort at the pro level was on full display Sunday as the rookie overcame a hard hit on the head from rival Angel Reese to lead the Indiana Fever to a thrilling 91-83 win over the visiting Chicago Sky. Clark was going for a layup late in the third quarter with Indiana in front 63-62 when Reese swiped at the ball from behind, hitting Clark on the head and sending her crashing down to the hardwood.

Swimming-Walsh, Fink add their names to US team for Paris Games

Gretchen Walsh backed up her world record performance in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly by winning Sunday's final while Nic Fink held on to win the 100m breaststroke as both swimmers secured spots on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics.

Walsh brought the house down at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday when she broke the record and almost did it again a day later, touching the wall in 55.31 seconds, just shy of her freshly-minted record of 55.18.

Golf-Crushed McIlroy bolts from Pinehurst after U.S. Open heartbreak

After throwing away a glorious chance to end a decade-long hunt for a fifth major, a devastated Rory McIlroy high-tailed it from Pinehurst Resort on Sunday without speaking to media and before Bryson DeChambeau was awarded the U.S. Open trophy. Usually a gracious competitor in defeat, McIlroy could not stomach this latest setback nor escape Pinehurst fast enough as he loaded up his car, got behind the wheel and left the property.

Olympics-Mbappe rules out playing at Paris Games after Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea. The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic soccer tournament is not on FIFA's calendar clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Tennis-Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, Murray says

Britain's Andy Murray has said it would be a fitting end to his career if he bowed out at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, said in February that he was unlikely to continue playing after the summer.

Golf-DeChambeau wins U.S. Open as McIlroy's major misery continues

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic final round, back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open by one shot on Sunday as the Northern Irishman's major misery continued at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina. Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey's on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts hit by pitch, fractures left hand

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory Sunday over the visiting Kansas City Royals, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. The team also said Betts won't need surgery and there is no timetable for his return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)