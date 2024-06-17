T20 World Cup: A look at groups, venues, key clashes for Super Eights stage

As the initial group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 comes to a close, the next chapter in the event, the Super Eights stage, will start from June 18 onwards with a clash between South Africa and co-hosts USA at Antigua and Barbuda. India (Group A), USA (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and Bangladesh (Group D) are the eight teams who have qualified for the Super Eights.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will feature in Group 1 of the next round, whereas West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA will feature in Group 2, as per ICC. Teams will be play three matches each during the Super Eight phase, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the semi-final stage of the event.

The same evening West Indies will take against old rivals, England in St Lucia. The two sides have a prolific cricketing history, with the Men in Maroon ensuring a dominant display at home against England in the recent years. The following day will see the unbeaten India and Afghanistan face off in Barbados in what looms as a crucial fixture prior to the knockout stages of the tournament. This will also be the first occasion on this tournament that India will play a contest in the Caribbean.

The rampant Afghans will look to make amends for their close loss to Australia at last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup when the two sides meet on June 22 in St Vincent. Back-to-back games against formidable opponents can overwhelm most sides but Rashid Khan's team have shown an indomitable fighting spirit in the tournament thus far. More crucial fixtures follow up in coming dates: with co-hosts West Indies taking on South Africa in their final Group 2 clash on June 23 in Antigua. The Proteas have historically dominated the West Indies, but the tables were turned last month when the Men in Maroon clean-sweeped the three-game T20I series between the two sides at home.

Another Men's Cricket World Cup-centric encounter takes place in St Lucia, where finalists India will clash against the 2023 WC winners Australia on June 24. Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent will host all 12 games in this round.

Fixtures (as per local time) 19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua

19 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia 20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados

20 June: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua 21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados 22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua

22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados

23 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua 24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia

24 June: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent. (ANI)

