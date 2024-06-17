Left Menu

Holger Rune's Wimbledon Hopes Dented by Shocking Queen's Club Exit

Seventh seed Holger Rune suffered a surprising first-round defeat at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 to Australian Jordan Thompson. Despite securing the opening set, Rune could not maintain his lead and was ultimately overpowered by Thompson, who ended his own five-match losing streak.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:47 IST
Holger Rune's Wimbledon Hopes Dented by Shocking Queen's Club Exit
Holger Rune

Seventh seed Holger Rune had his Wimbledon warm-up cut short as he crashed out of the Queen's Club Championships in a shock 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 first-round loss to Australian Jordan Thompson in London on Monday. The 21-year-old Dane secured the opening set after it was all square at 4-4, but Thompson stepped up a gear to level the contest by taking a tight second set to a tiebreak where he put on a clinical display to force a decider.

Thompson, ranked 43rd in the world, then raced to a 3-0 lead and made no mistake to grab the win over the 15th-ranked Rune while also ending his own five-match losing streak. Rune, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, bowed out in the second round of the Australian Open in January and was knocked out of the French Open in the fourth round earlier in June.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-July 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024