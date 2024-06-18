Left Menu

Elaine Thompson-Herah Opts Out of 200m For Paris Games

Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at the Paris Games, choosing to compete only in the 100m at the Jamaican trials. The 31-year-old, who appointed a new coach last year, sustained an injury recently and aims to focus on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:04 IST
Elaine Thompson-Herah Opts Out of 200m For Paris Games
Elaine Thompson-Herah

Five-times Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at next month's Paris Games after opting not to compete in the event at the upcoming Jamaican trials. The sprinter is only registered to compete in the 100m at the June 27-30 Jamaican Athletics Championships. The deadline to register passed on Monday.

Thompson-Herah, the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo, finished last in her season-opening 100m last month, clocking 11.30 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. She last competed in the 200m in April 2023 and appeared to sustain an injury during the 100m at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month, finishing in 11.48.

The 31-year-old appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach in November following her split with Shanikie Osbourne. The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics takes place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024