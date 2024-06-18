Left Menu

Proteas Face Off Against Spirited USA in T20 World Cup Super Eight

In their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup, South Africa will face the USA. Despite being unbeaten, the Proteas have struggled with batting on challenging tracks. Star pacer Anrich Nortje has turned his form around, while USA is keen to continue their dream run.

In a high-stakes opening match of the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup, South Africa faces a spirited USA squad. The Proteas, undefeated so far, are keen to flex their world-class batting muscles despite recent struggles on challenging tracks.

Their bowlers, led by a resurgent Anrich Nortje, have been instrumental in their campaign, with the team not surpassing the 120-run mark even once. Nortje, alongside fellow pacer Ottniel Baartman, forms a formidable bowling pair eager to test the inexperienced USA batters.

The USA, making their Super Eight debut, has played an aggressive brand of cricket. An eclectic mix with players of various nationalities, they aim to cause upsets, as seen in their victory over Pakistan. The contest promises excitement, with both teams aiming for a winning start at 8 PM IST.

