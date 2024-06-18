Left Menu

Afghanistan Coach Trott Reflects on Lessons from Crushing Defeat to West Indies

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott emphasized the need to avoid conceding large runs in single overs after a heavy defeat to West Indies in the T20 World Cup. Despite a strong start in the tournament, Afghanistan needs to improve tactics such as managing the wind factor and containing power plays.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:20 IST
Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott stressed the critical need for his team to avoid repeating the mistake of conceding 60 runs in just two overs during their Super 8 clash against India, as happened against the West Indies. The Afghan team was overpowered by 104 runs in the T20 World Cup group match.

West Indies' Nicolas Pooran's 53-ball 98 paved the way for a dominant 218/5 score, causing Afghanistan to suffer heavily. Trott pointed out the need for better handling of crucial overs and leveraging environmental factors like wind during upcoming matches in Bridgetown on June 20.

Trott acknowledged Afghanistan's overall strong tournament performance, with victories over New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda, but emphasized that understanding game dynamics, such as wind direction, is essential for future success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

