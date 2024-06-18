Indian Women's Football Team Set to Clash with Myanmar in Upcoming Friendlies
The Indian senior women's football team will play two friendly matches against Myanmar on July 9 and 12 in Yangon. Preparations will include a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26. India recently played against Uzbekistan and are currently 67th in FIFA rankings.
The Indian senior women's football team is gearing up for two friendly matches against Myanmar, scheduled for July 9 and July 12 in Yangon, as revealed by the All India Football Federation on Tuesday.
In preparation for the upcoming games, the team will hold a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata starting from June 26. The Blue Tigresses have recently honed their skills with two friendly matches against Uzbekistan, on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent.
Ranked 67th in the FIFA standings, the Indian team will face Myanmar, who are currently 54th. These matches promise to be a critical opportunity for the Indian team's strategy and skill set refinement.
