Kane Williamson Steps Down from Captaincy: A New Chapter Ahead

Kane Williamson has stepped down from white-ball captaincy and foregone a national contract for 2024-25 to extend his international career. Although he will be available for certain formats outside January, Williamson aims to focus on family and possible overseas opportunities during the New Zealand summer.

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:02 IST
Kane Williamson
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Kane Williamson, one of cricket's modern greats, has decided to relinquish his white-ball captaincy and has opted out of a national contract for the 2024-25 season. The decision comes just days after New Zealand's unexpected early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Williamson, who recently expressed his commitment to aiding the team's progress, cited an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer as a reason for not accepting the central contract. Despite stepping down from Test captaincy in December 2022, he remains committed to playing all formats outside the January period.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink acknowledged Williamson's contributions and highlighted that the move would allow him to balance his professional and personal life, ensuring his sustained impact on the international stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

