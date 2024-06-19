IPL Teams Eyeing London Spirit Stakes: A Financial Quid Pro Quo

In a significant revelation, MCC president Mark Nicholas announced that five IPL teams have shown 'soft' interest in acquiring stakes in London Spirit, the Lord's-based team competing in The Hundred. Nicholas, a seasoned commentator and writer, is poised to assume the role of Spirit's chairman in October.

Nicholas based his disclosure on a recent communication from MCC CEO Guy Lavender, who sought the members' approval for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s proposal to privatize 49% of Spirit. The remaining 51% will stay with the franchise.

'The vote is about accepting the ECB's offer of a 51% share. MCC will remain a members' club,' stated Nicholas at the inaugural 'World Cricket Connects' symposium held at Lord's on July 5. While the pathway to the bidding process is under development, Nicholas emphasized the financial opportunity it presents for English cricket.

