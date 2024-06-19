Kylian Mbappé's Condition Improves Ahead of Crucial Test

France striker Kylian Mbappé is reportedly feeling "a bit better," according to teammate William Saliba, as he prepares for further medical tests following a facial injury. The injury was sustained during the team's European Championship opener against Austria, which ended in a 1-0 victory for France.

Mbappé's condition has led to uncertainty regarding his participation in their next match against the Netherlands on Friday. Despite this, the French soccer federation has indicated that he does not require immediate surgery. If deemed fit to play, Mbappé will have to wear a face mask.

"I saw him this morning and he was a bit better," Saliba relayed through a translator at a press conference in Paderborn. "He's off to do more tests and we're all hoping for the best outcome."

