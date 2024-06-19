'A Coach’s Undying Bond: Igor Stimac’s Farewell to Indian Football'

Former Indian football team coach Igor Stimac, while expressing his deep appreciation for the players he coached over the past five years, also voiced his disappointment with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). According to Stimac, he had not anticipated becoming so personally invested in the country he ultimately grew to admire profoundly.

After India's exit from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following a loss to Qatar, Stimac, who has since returned to Croatia, has threatened legal action against the AIFF if his outstanding dues are not settled within the next 10 days. He has also accused AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey of multiple breaches of contract, holding him responsible for the team's inability to advance. Stimac contended that his tenure resulted in significant health issues, and he expressed a desire to sever ties with the AIFF permanently.

Nevertheless, Stimac extended heartfelt thanks to Indian football fans and his 'blue tigers,' praising their courage and character. He acknowledged the achievements during his tenure, including overcoming a FIFA ban and navigating the challenges of the pandemic. Despite the ups and downs, he stated that the memories made during his time with the team would remain treasured forever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)