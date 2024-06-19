India Women Dominate with Stellar Performances in Second ODI Against South Africa

In a display of commanding cricket, India Women dominated the second ODI against South Africa Women, posting an impressive 325 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the innings, amassing 136 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, remained unbeaten at 103. Opener Shafali Verma contributed 20 runs, and Dayalan Hemalatha added 24 before both fell to the South African bowlers.

South Africa's bowling attack struggled to contain the formidable Indian lineup, with Nonkululeko Mlaba being the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets. Despite their efforts, India's commanding total sets a high target for South Africa in this thrilling ODI encounter.

