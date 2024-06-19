Left Menu

India Women Dominate with Stellar Performances in Second ODI Against South Africa

The second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women saw remarkable performances with India posting 325/3 in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur led the batting charge, scoring 136 and 103 not out, respectively. South African bowlers struggled, with Mlaba picking up two wickets.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:00 IST
In a display of commanding cricket, India Women dominated the second ODI against South Africa Women, posting an impressive 325 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the innings, amassing 136 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, remained unbeaten at 103. Opener Shafali Verma contributed 20 runs, and Dayalan Hemalatha added 24 before both fell to the South African bowlers.

South Africa's bowling attack struggled to contain the formidable Indian lineup, with Nonkululeko Mlaba being the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets. Despite their efforts, India's commanding total sets a high target for South Africa in this thrilling ODI encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

