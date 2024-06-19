Anvitha Narender Takes Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour
Anvitha Narender, in only her fourth professional round, leads the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore Golf Club with a 2-shot lead. The Bengaluru-based golfer scored a career-best 5-under 65, heading into the final round with a 6-under total.
This marked her career-best round of 5-under 65, coming in only her fourth round as a professional golfer. Starting from New Jersey but based in Bengaluru, Anvitha soared past her amateur counterparts with remarkable precision.
Lavanya Jadon followed with 2-under 67, while Sneha Singh and other notable competitors lagged behind, setting the stage for a gripping final round.
