Anvitha Narender Takes Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour

Anvitha Narender, showcasing stellar performance, claimed a 2-shot lead in the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore Golf Club.

This marked her career-best round of 5-under 65, coming in only her fourth round as a professional golfer. Starting from New Jersey but based in Bengaluru, Anvitha soared past her amateur counterparts with remarkable precision.

Lavanya Jadon followed with 2-under 67, while Sneha Singh and other notable competitors lagged behind, setting the stage for a gripping final round.

