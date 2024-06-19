Left Menu

Anvitha Narender Takes Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour

Anvitha Narender, in only her fourth professional round, leads the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore Golf Club with a 2-shot lead. The Bengaluru-based golfer scored a career-best 5-under 65, heading into the final round with a 6-under total.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:16 IST
Anvitha Narender Takes Lead in Women's Pro Golf Tour

Anvitha Narender, showcasing stellar performance, claimed a 2-shot lead in the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore Golf Club.

This marked her career-best round of 5-under 65, coming in only her fourth round as a professional golfer. Starting from New Jersey but based in Bengaluru, Anvitha soared past her amateur counterparts with remarkable precision.

Lavanya Jadon followed with 2-under 67, while Sneha Singh and other notable competitors lagged behind, setting the stage for a gripping final round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024