World in Focus: Global News Highlights

Pope Francis was honored by thousands at St. Peter's Basilica, as crowds gathered in Rome to pay their respects before his funeral. The late pontiff's body lay in state, drawing mourners from across the globe.

In Tunisia, France condemned recent political trials, voicing concerns over the fairness of sentences against opposition figures. These developments have put President Kais Saied's administration under international scrutiny amid the crackdown on dissent.

Costa Rica offered special status to 85 migrants deported from the U.S., enabling them to move freely. This move follows an agreement to repatriate up to 200 individuals from various regions.

The U.S. and Ukraine clashed over peace negotiations, with President Trump criticizing Ukraine's stance on Crimea. Trump's administration hinted at withdrawing from discussions if no agreement is reached.

India announced measures to degrade relations with Pakistan following an attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26, further increasing tensions between the countries.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates American dissatisfaction with President Trump's handling of economic issues, as trade tensions and market volatility unsettle voters.

Bosnia's police failed in an attempt to arrest Serb leader Milorad Dodik amidst charges of undermining the constitutional order. The arrest warrant reflects ongoing political friction in the region.

A strong earthquake in Istanbul resulted in over 150 injuries as people jumped from buildings. The city continues to experience aftershocks following the significant tremor.

The Trump administration may consider lowering tariffs on Chinese imports, aiming to ease trade tension. Talks with Beijing are expected to shape future policies.

Tensions in Gaza escalated following an Israeli strike on a shelter, with 10 casualties reported. Israel claimed the strike targeted militants; however, the incident has intensified humanitarian concerns.

