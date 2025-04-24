US News Briefs: Lawmakers Target China Telecom, As Wildfire Threatens History
Recent US news highlights include Congress subpoenaing China's telecom giants over security issues, New Jersey facing its largest wildfire in two decades, and Trump's cabinet poised for post-Musk adjustments. Legal battles are also unfolding from sex crimes to 'deepfake' election laws.
US lawmakers are ramping up efforts against China's telecom firms due to security concerns. The House of Representatives' select committee on China issued subpoenas compelling China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to respond to allegations of supporting the Chinese military.
Simultaneously, New Jersey is confronting a wildfire that has spread across 12,500 acres and is being managed by the Forest Fire Service. It could become the largest the state has seen in 20 years, heightening environmental concerns.
Meanwhile, political dynamics shift as Trump's cabinet prepares to reassert control amid reports of Musk stepping back from the Department of Government Efficiency. The move follows widespread efforts to reduce federal spending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
