USA's Daring Stand Led by Gous Falls Short Against Proteas

Andries Gous's spectacular performance for USA nearly led them to victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, but the Proteas held on to win by 18 runs. Gous's 80 not out and a late partnership with Harmeet Singh brought USA close, but Kagiso Rabada's bowling sealed the win for South Africa.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:08 IST
In a thrilling Group 2 Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup, Andries Gous spearheaded a remarkable fightback for the USA, only to fall short as South Africa clinched an 18-run victory on Wednesday. Gous, originally from South Africa, cracked an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls, propelling his team to a competitive score of 176 for six in reply to South Africa's 194 for four.

Opening batsman Quinton de Kock set the tone for the Proteas with a blistering 74 off 40 balls, helping to establish a challenging target on the batting-friendly wicket at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. However, South Africa's bowlers faced unexpected resistance from the USA, particularly in the middle overs.

The highlight was a 91-run partnership between Gous and Harmeet Singh, which nearly swung the contest in USA's favor before Kagiso Rabada's crucial spell in the penultimate over quashed their hopes. Despite the loss, USA's spirited display won plaudits, highlighting their growing stature in international cricket.

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

