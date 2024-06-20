Bryson DeChambeau Eyes 2028 Olympics After LIV Golf Decision
Bryson DeChambeau, kept out of the Tokyo Olympics by COVID-19, now faces exclusion from the Paris Games due to his decision to join LIV Golf. The two-time U.S. Open champion hopes to compete in Los Angeles in 2028 as the LIV Golf league's lack of recognition by the Official World Golf Ranking affects his Olympic eligibility.
PTI | Collegegrove | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:14 IST
Bryson DeChambeau, sidelined from the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, is now facing a similar setback for the Paris Games due to his alignment with LIV Golf.
Although the two-time U.S. Open champion ranks 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), LIV Golf's unrecognized status complicates his Olympic prospects.
DeChambeau remains optimistic about competing in Los Angeles in 2028, saying, "Hopefully 2028 will be a little different situation, and it will make it that much sweeter."
