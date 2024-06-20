Bryson DeChambeau Eyes 2028 Olympics After LIV Golf Decision

Bryson DeChambeau, sidelined from the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, is now facing a similar setback for the Paris Games due to his alignment with LIV Golf.

Although the two-time U.S. Open champion ranks 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), LIV Golf's unrecognized status complicates his Olympic prospects.

DeChambeau remains optimistic about competing in Los Angeles in 2028, saying, "Hopefully 2028 will be a little different situation, and it will make it that much sweeter."

