T20 WC: England win toss, opt to field against West Indies in Super 8

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against the co-hosts West Indies in the Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (local time). The clash between the two juggernauts on a ground that has seen a 200-plus score put on in an innings foreshadows fireworks. On Tuesday, West Indies scored 218/5 against Afghanistan at the same stadium.

West Indies dominated Group C while defending champions, England barely managed to keep their title defence alive in Group B. They confirmed their place in the Super 8 with the help of their bitter rival, Australia. The Three Lions clinched a win over Namibia in a rain-affected match. England needed Australia to defeat Scotland to keep their title defence alive. Australia defeated Scotland by 5 wickets which ensured that England qualified for the next round.

After winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler said, "We'll bowl first. It is a good wicket and we fancy a chase. One change from the last game - Mark Wood comes in for Chris Jordan. (On Livingstone) He's fit to play a full game, a few games have been a bit sick. The West Indies is the place to be, there is a great atmosphere." West Indies captain Rovman Powell said during the time of the toss, "Would have bowled as well. Hopefully, our batters can make the most of it here. Two changes - Roston Chase is in for Shai Hope, and Romario is in for Obed McCoy. We've been playing some good cricket and hopefully, we continue to do the same, and continue to get this crowd support."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)