Olympic Dreams and Heartbreaks: Latest Sports Highlights

Basketball-WNBA's Brink suffers ACL injury ahead of Olympics

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, who was named in Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for this year's Paris Olympics, has suffered a serious knee injury, the WNBA team said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Brink, who the Sparks selected with the second pick of the WNBA Draft in April, tore ligaments during her team's game on Tuesday in Connecticut.

Athletics-Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials

Noah Lyles headlines crowded men's 100m and 200m fields while Sha'Carri Richardson stars on the women's side as the United States track and field team trials for the Paris Olympics kick off in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. World champion Lyles will have his work cut out in the 100m, with 2019 world champion Christian Coleman expected to compete alongside teen phenom Christian Miller.

Olympics-Ledecky continues domination of 1,500m freestyle at US trials

Katie Ledecky cruised to another dominating win in her signature event, the 1,500m freestyle, at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis on Wednesday, while teenager Thomas Heilman became the youngest American man to make the squad in 24 years. After already secured her place at a fourth Games by winning the 200m and 400m freestyle this week, the seven-time Olympic champion made it a hat-trick of titles by touching first in 15 minutes, 37.35 seconds, the fastest time in the 1,500m free this year.

Athletics-Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption

American fan favourite Sha'Carri Richardson will look to add another chapter to her comeback story with a ticket to the Paris Games when the United States team trials kick off on Friday, three years after her Olympic dream came crashing down.

The Texan catapulted herself into household fame when she won the 100 metres at the 2021 trials, but a positive test for cannabis saw her miss out on competing in Tokyo.

Tennis-Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wild cards

A trio of former world number ones in Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month's Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday. Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.

Baseball legend Willie Mays, all-around great of America's pastime, dead at 93

Willie Mays, the Hall of Fame centerfielder whose all-around skills made him one of greatest baseball players of all time, died on Tuesday at the age of 93, Major League Baseball announced. Mays, who brought an explosive exuberance to the game in his peak years, died of heart failure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Marlins slide past Cardinals with second consecutive walk-off win

Otto Lopez laced an opposite field walk-off single to score Tim Anderson and deliver the Marlins a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon in Miami. With two outs in the ninth, Lopez lined a 2-0 pitch off Ryan Fernandez (0-2) to right field between first and second base and Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson lost the handle on the ball attempting to make a throw to the plate as Anderson came around from second base.

Sean Murphy homers twice as Braves sweep Tigers

Sean Murphy hit two home runs and Reynaldo Lopez pitched five scoreless innings to spark the Atlanta Braves to a 7-0 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Wednesday and a sweep of their three-game series. The Braves have won three straight and six of their last seven. The Tigers have lost four in a row. It was the first time Atlanta has swept a three-game series against Detroit.

Tennis-Medvedev makes early exit in Halle, Zverev advances

Last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grasscourt season on Wednesday, going down 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round. Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China's Zhang twice.

Doping-Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton will not be suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday, after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat. The finding cleared the 200 metres world silver medallist to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials starting on Friday, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it could appeal.

