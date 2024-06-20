Curtly Ambrose Hails Jasprit Bumrah's Unorthodox Brilliance

Curtly Ambrose, a legendary figure in the world of cricket, has expressed his admiration for India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Despite Bumrah's history of stress fractures, Ambrose wouldn't alter his unorthodox action, asserting that every fast bowler takes the field under the shadow of potential injuries.

Bumrah, recognized as one of the top all-format pacers today, has battled back problems, including surgery last year. His return to form ahead of the ODI World Cup in India has been nothing short of remarkable. The 30-year-old's versatility across formats, especially his effectiveness in T20s and Test cricket, has been commendable.

Ambrose, in a conversation with PTI, highlighted that Bumrah's distinctive open-chested action isn't the sole contributor to his injury woes, citing that different bowlers have varied styles and risks. Moreover, Ambrose stressed the irreplaceable status of Test cricket in the pantheon of the sport, asserting that it's the true measure of cricketing legend.

