Balraj Panwar's Olympic Dream: India's Hope in Men's Singles Sculls

Balraj Panwar, the only Indian qualifier for the men's singles sculls rowing event at the Paris Olympics, is set to train in Paris to acclimatize ahead of the competition. His journey from a bronze medalist at the Asian Games to chasing an unprecedented semi-final berth for India is inspiring.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:00 IST
Balraj Panwar
  Country:
  India

Balraj Panwar, India's singular qualifier for the men's singles sculls rowing event at the Paris Olympics, is making noteworthy preparations to acclimate ahead of the major competition. Panwar is gearing up for intensive training in France, 20 days prior to the event, aiming to give his best shot.

During a virtual media interaction organized by SAI, IOA, and the Rowing Federation of India, Panwar emphasized the importance of acclimatization stating, ''We are going there 20 days in advance, and I'm sure it won't feel 'strange.' It will help us acclimatize to the weather and be ready.''

Teaming up with Indian doubles sculls rower Salman Khan, Panwar is focusing on both mental and physical training to ensure peak performance. Coached by veteran rower Bajrang Lal Thakkar, Panwar is set on achieving the best-ever finish for India in the men's singles sculls at the Paris Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

