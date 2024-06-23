Sha'Carri Richardson Advances at U.S. Olympic Trials with Stellar Performance

Sha'Carri Richardson advanced to the women's 100 metres final at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday, taking one more step toward the Paris Games, as Noah Lyles cruised through the opening heats on the men's side in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson did not get the start she hoped for but took control after the halfway point and accelerated through the final metres to finish in 10.86 seconds, 0.13 ahead of Tamari Davis, while Anavia Battle finished third in 11.09. The world champion will compete in the final later on Saturday, three years after a positive test for cannabis brought her Tokyo Olympic dream crashing down.

She is also entered to compete in the 200 metres, with the opening heats for the longer sprint set for Thursday. Lyles got a speedy start off the blocks to produce the fastest time across the opening heats in 9.92, kicking off his trials campaign with rapper Snoop Dogg sitting next to his mother in the stands.

Lyles, who completed the sprint double last year in Budapest, told reporters it was the best he has ever felt in an opening round 100 metres race. "It was definitely the start I was looking for," he said. "I'm really proud of what I've put together."

Christian Coleman, who missed the Tokyo Games after receiving a two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules, was the second-fastest of the day in 9.99. The 200 metres Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek also advanced to the semi-final stage, along with 2022 world champion Fred Kerley.

