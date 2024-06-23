Mexico's Triumphant Copa America Start: Arteaga's Stunner Secures Victory

Gerardo Arteaga netted a stunning goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, propelling Mexico to a 1-0 victory against Jamaica in their Copa America opener.

Competing as guests in South America's premier championship for the 11th time, El Tri dominated the match, scoring on their 17th attempt.

A poor clearance by Joel Latibeaudiere found Luis Romo, who skillfully assisted Arteaga. His left-footed shot sailed past goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, marking his second goal in 25 international appearances.

Jamaica's Michail Antonio thought he had scored with a header in the 50th minute, but it was disallowed for offside after a video review.

Mexico's captain Edson Álvarez exited the game in the 30th minute due to a left hamstring injury, with Romo replacing him.

In a thrilling day for Group B, Venezuela triumphed 2-1 over Ecuador. Mexico will next face Venezuela in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, while Jamaica will take on Ecuador in Las Vegas. The group stage concludes on June 30, with Mexico up against Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona, and Jamaica meeting Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

Historically, El Tri reached the semifinals in 1997, 1999, and 2007. The Reggae Boyz have yet to win a match in the tournament, having been eliminated in the group stage in both 2015 and 2016.

In front of a 53,763-strong crowd at NRG Stadium, Mexico showcased jerseys inspired by folk art. El Tri's last defeat to Jamaica came in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

