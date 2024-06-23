Left Menu

Mexico's Triumphant Copa America Start: Arteaga's Stunner Secures Victory

Gerardo Arteaga scored a brilliant goal in the 69th minute, leading Mexico to a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their Copa America opener. Despite captain Edson Álvarez's early injury, El Tri dominated the match, securing the win with Arteaga's decisive strike.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:00 IST
Mexico's Triumphant Copa America Start: Arteaga's Stunner Secures Victory
  • Country:
  • United States

Gerardo Arteaga netted a stunning goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, propelling Mexico to a 1-0 victory against Jamaica in their Copa America opener.

Competing as guests in South America's premier championship for the 11th time, El Tri dominated the match, scoring on their 17th attempt.

A poor clearance by Joel Latibeaudiere found Luis Romo, who skillfully assisted Arteaga. His left-footed shot sailed past goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, marking his second goal in 25 international appearances.

Jamaica's Michail Antonio thought he had scored with a header in the 50th minute, but it was disallowed for offside after a video review.

Mexico's captain Edson Álvarez exited the game in the 30th minute due to a left hamstring injury, with Romo replacing him.

In a thrilling day for Group B, Venezuela triumphed 2-1 over Ecuador. Mexico will next face Venezuela in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, while Jamaica will take on Ecuador in Las Vegas. The group stage concludes on June 30, with Mexico up against Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona, and Jamaica meeting Venezuela in Austin, Texas.

Historically, El Tri reached the semifinals in 1997, 1999, and 2007. The Reggae Boyz have yet to win a match in the tournament, having been eliminated in the group stage in both 2015 and 2016.

In front of a 53,763-strong crowd at NRG Stadium, Mexico showcased jerseys inspired by folk art. El Tri's last defeat to Jamaica came in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024