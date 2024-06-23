Left Menu

Afghanistan's Historic Win Stuns Australia in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan achieved a historic 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup. Utilising slower balls, they defended their total of 148 runs despite Pat Cummins' hat-trick. Vital contributions from Gurbaz and Ibrahim set the stage, and Naib's four-wicket haul sealed the win.

In a dramatic twist at the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pulled off a sensational 21-run victory against Australia, marking their first-ever win over the cricketing giant.

Deploying slower balls to great effect, Afghanistan defended their modest total of 148, despite the fierce competition from Australia's Pat Cummins, who registered his second hat-trick spanning two overs.

Key contributions came from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who built a solid 118-run partnership. However, it was Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul that ultimately turned the tide in favor of Afghanistan, ensuring a memorable day in their cricketing history.

