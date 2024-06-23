Afghanistan's Historic Win Stuns Australia in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan achieved a historic 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup. Utilising slower balls, they defended their total of 148 runs despite Pat Cummins' hat-trick. Vital contributions from Gurbaz and Ibrahim set the stage, and Naib's four-wicket haul sealed the win.
- Country:
- Jamaica
In a dramatic twist at the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pulled off a sensational 21-run victory against Australia, marking their first-ever win over the cricketing giant.
Deploying slower balls to great effect, Afghanistan defended their modest total of 148, despite the fierce competition from Australia's Pat Cummins, who registered his second hat-trick spanning two overs.
Key contributions came from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who built a solid 118-run partnership. However, it was Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul that ultimately turned the tide in favor of Afghanistan, ensuring a memorable day in their cricketing history.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Pat Cummins, his evolution as a T20 player...": Australia coach McDonald ahead of Namibia clash
T20 WC: "No workload issues at all...": Pat Cummins on Australian quicks' status for Super Eights
Pat Cummins Clarifies Hazlewood's NRR Comments Amid T20 World Cup Drama
Pat Cummins Dismisses Rumors of Sabotaging Scotland's World Cup Hopes
"Good club to be part of": Pat Cummins on joining elite list with T20 World Cup hat-trick