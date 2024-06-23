Afghanistan's Historic Win Stuns Australia in T20 World Cup

In a dramatic twist at the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pulled off a sensational 21-run victory against Australia, marking their first-ever win over the cricketing giant.

Deploying slower balls to great effect, Afghanistan defended their modest total of 148, despite the fierce competition from Australia's Pat Cummins, who registered his second hat-trick spanning two overs.

Key contributions came from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who built a solid 118-run partnership. However, it was Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul that ultimately turned the tide in favor of Afghanistan, ensuring a memorable day in their cricketing history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)