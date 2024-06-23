Left Menu

David Miller reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's Super 8 clash against England

South Africa batter David Miller has been reprimanded for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during their Super 8 clash against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:01 IST
David Miller reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's Super 8 clash against England
David Miller (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Lucia

South Africa batter David Miller has been reprimanded for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during their Super 8 clash against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. ICC released a statement to confirm that the dynamic batter was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

"South Africa player David Miller has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday," the ICC said in a statement. Along with this, one demerit point has also been added to Miller's disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

During the game on Friday, the incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's innings. Miller played a full toss from Sam Curran and expected it to be called a 'no ball' for height. When it was not declared a 'no ball' by the umpire, he showed dissent at the decision by signalling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Following the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024