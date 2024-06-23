Archery World Cup: India secures bronze in mixed team recurve event, takes medal count to 3

The medals keep coming for India as the mixed team in recurve archery secured a bronze medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup stage three in Antalya, Turkiye on Sunday. The Indian mixed recurve team, consisting of Bhajan Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara, defeated the Mexico duo of Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande by 5-3 in the bronze medal match. Recurve archery is an Olympic event as well.

Earlier, the Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured a gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup stage three being held in Antalya, Turkiye on Saturday. This marks their third successive Archery World Cup medal, having captured medals in the stage one held at Shanghai and the second one held in Yecheon, South Korea.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to X, acknowledging the victory of the trio over Estonia's Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 by three points. This victory also solidifies Jyothi, Parneet and Aditi as the top-ranked compound archery team in women's competition worldwide.

The trio of Jyothi, Parneet and Aditi beat Turkey 234-227 in the semi-final. Indian archer Priyansh also secured a silver medal in the men's individual compound event, losing to the world-ranked one and former world champion Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands by 149-148 in the title clash.

Earlier on last Saturday, the Indian men's recurve archery team failed to seal a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for the country from the Final World Quota Tournament. The Indian team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav lost to Mexico in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the top three teams obtained Paris 2024 Olympic quotas in the men's recurve team event.

The Indian women's recurve archery team, consisting of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, conceded a defeat against Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko, Anastasia Pavlova, and Olha Chebotarenko in the Round of 16 match on last Friday.The stage three of the World Cup is being held in Antalya from June 18 to 23, in which India has fielded 12 players.

India was the top-most team in the stage one of the competition held at Shanghai, securing eight medals, including five gold medals, two silver and one bronze. In the second stage of the competition at Yecheon, India secured two medals, including a gold by the women's compound team and a silver by the mixed compound team. The World Cup stage three will be the final event for recurve archers before the qualifying period for the Paris 2024 Olympics ends. The stage three will also be the final World Cup stage of 2024 before the World Cup final to be held in Mexico in October. (ANI)

