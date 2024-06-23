Left Menu

Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education Launched in Gujarat

The Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education was inaugurated in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. PT Usha, Indian Olympic Association president, emphasized the center's role in fostering sports excellence, innovative practices, and athlete development in India. The center aims to nurture talent and inspire athletes nation-wide.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:47 IST
Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education Launched in Gujarat
The Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education was inaugurated on Sunday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district at the Rashtriya Raksha University.

In her speech, Indian Olympic Association president and legendary sprinter PT Usha highlighted the center's significance as a hub of knowledge, innovation, and performance within the Indian sports ecosystem.

She described the launch as a momentous occasion and a significant step in India's commitment to sports excellence and the Olympics. Speaking at the RRU campus in Lavad, Usha said the center will store invaluable data and insights on Olympic training methodologies, sports science, and athlete development.

''By working together, sharing knowledge, and embracing innovative practices, we can create a robust sports culture that nurtures talent from the grassroots to the elite level. Let us continue to support and inspire our athletes, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to achieve greatness,'' Usha, also a Rajya Sabha MP, added.

She asserted that the center would serve as a beacon of hope and aspiration for athletes aspiring to represent India on the global stage. Reflecting on her own journey in athletics, Usha noted the invaluable support of her mentors, advancements in sports science, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that helped her overcome career obstacles and achieve her dreams.

