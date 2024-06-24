Groundbreaking Goalkeeper Workshop by ALPHA Sports Academy

ALPHA Sports Academy has made headlines by launching a pioneering two-day workshop exclusively for goalkeepers in Mumbai. The event, led by Subrata Paul, an Arjuna Awardee and former Indian football team captain, stands out in an industry where most football training programs are generic.

The workshop saw the participation of over seventy players and included meticulous assessments of both physical and mental fitness levels. At the conclusion of the sessions, participants received evaluation reports along with a three-month 'homework' plan designed to further their skills. ''Most workshops focus on strikers, midfielders, or defenders. This is the first time we are conducting a workshop specifically for goalkeepers,'' said Sumit Prakash, Founder and Director of ALPHA Sports Academy.

For those eager to advance their training, ALPHA Sports Academy will organize another residential workshop in Patna, Bihar in the coming months. ''With proper training and guidance, I believe Maharashtra can produce great goalkeepers,'' noted Subrata Paul. The academy, founded in 2020, aims to foster grassroots talent and provide a platform that balances sports and education.

