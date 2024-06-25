Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals

Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 off 41 balls steered India to a 24-run victory over Australia, securing a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup. India's bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh, curtailed Australia's chase, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 25-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 00:17 IST
Rohit Sharma's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma delivered a sensational performance, scoring 92 runs off just 41 balls, as India stormed into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a 24-run win against Australia.

India, batting first, amassed a formidable 205 for five. In response, Australia's chase ended at 181 for seven, despite a valiant effort from the likes of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh delivered critical blows to keep Australia at bay. India's triumph sees them face England in the semifinals, while Australia's fate now hinges on Afghanistan's match against Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024