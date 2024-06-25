Rohit Sharma's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semifinals
Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 off 41 balls steered India to a 24-run victory over Australia, securing a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup. India's bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh, curtailed Australia's chase, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.
Rohit Sharma delivered a sensational performance, scoring 92 runs off just 41 balls, as India stormed into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a 24-run win against Australia.
India, batting first, amassed a formidable 205 for five. In response, Australia's chase ended at 181 for seven, despite a valiant effort from the likes of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.
The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh delivered critical blows to keep Australia at bay. India's triumph sees them face England in the semifinals, while Australia's fate now hinges on Afghanistan's match against Bangladesh.
