From MLB Near Perfection to Stanley Cup Thrills: Highlights from the Sports World

MLB roundup: Nearly perfect, Cards' Sonny Gray baffles Giants

Sonny Gray took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep. Gray (9-4) retired the first 20 batters he faced. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey ended the veteran right-hander's chance at perfection by blasting a two-out homer to right in the seventh. Gray allowed just the one hit and one run, struck out eight and walked none. Ryan Helsley converted his 26th consecutive save opportunity to extend his team-record streak.

Lakers introduce JJ Redick as first-time head coach

JJ Redick took the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday claiming to know the stakes of stepping into a pressure cooker as a first-time head coach with championship expectations. General manager Rob Pelinka said Redick was always in the franchise's "Plan A pool" of candidates. He declined to elaborate on the coaching search that involved UConn's Dan Hurley, beyond stating the Lakers were transparent with their new coach. Redick first met the Lakers' brass in Chicago in mid-May, and he said he heard directly from Pelinka when news of Hurley's candidacy broke.

Panthers F Kyle Okposo gets nod for Game 7 vs. Oilers

Kyle Okposo spent most of the season looking up in the standings from his position with the Buffalo Sabres, but thanks to a trade-deadline move, he's now playing for a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. Panthers coach Paul Maurice made a "solely hockey based" decision to put Okposo into the lineup for Monday night's definitive Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Fla.

Soccer-Zaccagni's stoppage-time stunner sends Italy through to last 16

Mattia Zaccagni rescued Italy with a 98th-minute equaliser as the defending champions booked their spot in Euro 2024's last 16 on Monday with a 1-1 draw in a tense game against Croatia, whose tournament hopes are hanging by a thread. Luka Modric gave Croatia a 55th-minute lead, moments after missing a penalty, and that looked like sending them through before late substitute Zaccagni bent a stunning finish past the despairing dive of Dominik Livakovic into the far corner.

Soccer-Spain show depth to beat Albania and complete perfect group stage

Spain offered further evidence of their Euro 2024 title credentials as Ferran Torres' goal ensured a virtual second-string line-up beat Albania 1-0 to make it three wins from three in Group B on Monday. Already assured of a last-16 spot as group winners, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente took the chance to make 10 changes to the side that began the victory over reigning champions Italy.

New York county passes law to restrict trans girls and women from sports venues

The legislature of New York's Nassau County passed a law on Monday to ban women's and girl's sports teams from using sports facilities in the county on Long Island unless they exclude transgender girls and women from playing. The law was virtually identical to a thwarted order issued by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, in February, which was immediately challenged by New York's attorney general and a local women's roller-derby team for violating a state ban on discrimination against people based on their sex or gender identity.

Stanley Cup Final G7: Oilers-Panthers Preview, Props, Odds

The thrill of victory and agony of defeat that are at stake in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final are next-level. The routes both the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers have taken to reach the winner-take-all clash will take those emotions off the charts.

Athletics-Snoop Dogg lights up U.S. trials in sprint, commentary stint

Turns out Snoop Dogg is not just fast on the microphone -- he is no slouch on the track either. The American rapper and actor made a cameo appearance at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200 metres race and saying his performance "ain't too bad for a 52-year-old".

ATP roundup: Marcos Giron beats defending champ at Eastbourne

Marcos Giron knocked out defending champion Francisco Cerundolo in first-round action Monday at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. Giron edged the No. 5 seed from Argentina 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) in one hour and 41 minutes. Giron lost only five points on his first serve and never faced a break point.

Ed Policy named CEO-in-waiting of Packers

Ed Policy was named the next president of the Green Bay Packers on Monday. The team's board of directors unanimously selected Policy for the job from a large pool of candidates. He also will hold the titles of chairman of the board and CEO and will assume the roles in July 2025 upon the retirement of Mark Murphy.

