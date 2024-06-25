Left Menu

James Rodriguez Rekindles 2014 World Cup Magic in Copa America Opener

James Rodriguez showcased a performance reminiscent of his 2014 World Cup heroics, setting up both goals in Colombia's 2-1 victory over Paraguay in their Copa America opener. The Colombia captain, who has seen his career decline in recent years, received a standing ovation from over 60,000 fans in Houston.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 07:39 IST
James Rodriguez Rekindles 2014 World Cup Magic in Copa America Opener
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez evoked memories of his breakthrough performance at the 2014 World Cup on Monday after the Colombia midfielder set up both goals in his team's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their Copa America opener. The 32-year-old won the Golden Boot in Brazil a decade ago, his volleyed effort against Uruguay in the round of 16 still regarded as one of the World Cup's best ever goals, but his career has been on a downward track over the last few years.

After playing for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Rodriguez joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo last year, making it his fourth club in as many seasons. He played at Everton in 2020/2021 before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer.

However, the Colombia captain was the difference in Monday's Group D game in Houston, Texas and was named Man of the Match. "I'm very happy, it's important to start well today against a tough opponent like Paraguay," Rodriguez told Caracol Gol.

"We could have done better in the second half, but you correct things better when the team wins, it's much easier that way." More than 60,000 Colombian fans at Houston's NRG Stadium gave Rodriguez a standing ovation as he left the field in stoppage time following a performance that has them hopeful of lifting the continental trophy again after a 23-year wait.

"It's beautiful, they are supporting us a lot. We have a long way to go in this Copa America and we're taking it one game at a time," Rodriguez added. Colombia next face Costa Rica on Friday before taking on Brazil four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024