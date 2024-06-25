Left Menu

Luka Modric's Agonizing Farewell: A Record-Breaking Goal Amid Heartbreak

Despite scoring a record-breaking goal as the oldest scorer in European Championship history, Luka Modric's potential last major tournament ended in heartbreak for Croatia. Modric's remarkable career milestone was overshadowed by a draw against Italy, jeopardizing Croatia's Euro 2024 journey.

Despite receiving a standing ovation and a man-of-the-match award, Croatian star Luka Modric found little reason to celebrate following what might be his final appearance in a major tournament.

Modric, who scored to become the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship, saw his team's Euro 2024 hopes dashed with a last-minute equalizer by Italy.

Modric, at 38 years and 289 days old, netted the opening goal against Italy but couldn't secure Croatia's spot in the competition, leaving only a slim chance for continued participation. "Football is cruel," said Modric, reflecting on the match's painful conclusion.

