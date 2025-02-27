Left Menu

Endrick's Decisive Strike Secures Narrow Victory for Real Madrid

Teenager Endrick scored to lead Real Madrid to a tense 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final. The match was marked by both clubs’ resilient efforts, a controversial pause due to alleged fan insults, and standout performances from both goalkeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:06 IST
Teenage striking sensation Endrick clinched victory for a second-string Real Madrid side with a decisive goal in their narrow 1-0 win against Real Sociedad. The first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, held on Wednesday, saw critical moments of tension both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid, even while resting key players under manager Carlo Ancelotti, quickly responded 19 minutes in as 18-year-old Brazilian Endrick finished a swift counter-attack. An outstanding defensive effort by Vinicius led to a seamless transition to Jude Bellingham, whose long pass allowed Endrick to score with a well-placed left-footed strike past the Sociedad goalkeeper.

Despite the tunnel drama involving allegations of racial insults towards Raul Asencio, Real Madrid maintained control after the break but faced stiff opposition from Real Sociedad. Goalkeeper Alex Remiro made crucial saves, and Endrick narrowly missed extending Madrid's lead with a crossbar hit. The second leg promises more action with Madrid holding a home advantage on April 1.

