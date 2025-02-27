Endrick's Decisive Strike Secures Narrow Victory for Real Madrid

Teenage striking sensation Endrick clinched victory for a second-string Real Madrid side with a decisive goal in their narrow 1-0 win against Real Sociedad. The first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, held on Wednesday, saw critical moments of tension both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid, even while resting key players under manager Carlo Ancelotti, quickly responded 19 minutes in as 18-year-old Brazilian Endrick finished a swift counter-attack. An outstanding defensive effort by Vinicius led to a seamless transition to Jude Bellingham, whose long pass allowed Endrick to score with a well-placed left-footed strike past the Sociedad goalkeeper.

Despite the tunnel drama involving allegations of racial insults towards Raul Asencio, Real Madrid maintained control after the break but faced stiff opposition from Real Sociedad. Goalkeeper Alex Remiro made crucial saves, and Endrick narrowly missed extending Madrid's lead with a crossbar hit. The second leg promises more action with Madrid holding a home advantage on April 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)