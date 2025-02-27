Teen Prodigy Endrick Seals Victory for Real Madrid

In a tightly contested Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, Real Madrid's teenage striker Endrick emerged as the hero, scoring the lone goal in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, despite resting several of their star players, came out with an aggressive approach. Their efforts paid off 19 minutes into the game when the 18-year-old Brazilian striker, Endrick, finished a swift counter-attack to put his team ahead.

Throughout the match, Real Madrid maintained dominance, but Real Sociedad also posed threats. As the teams prepare for the second leg, the Spanish champions hold a crucial one-goal advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)