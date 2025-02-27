Left Menu

Ceballos' Setback: Real Madrid Star Faces Weeks Sidelined

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will be out for several weeks due to a left leg injury sustained in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Following medical tests, Ceballos was diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring. Recovery assessments are ongoing, with his absence possibly extending to two months.

Real Madrid's midfield dynamo, Dani Ceballos, is facing a significant spell on the sidelines following a left leg injury during the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Medical evaluations conducted the day after the match revealed a muscle and tendon issue in his left hamstring. The club confirmed that Ceballos' recovery would be regularly evaluated.

The Spanish media speculates that the midfielder, who has become a key player under coach Carlo Ancelotti, might be unavailable for up to two months after the injury struck in the closing moments of a narrow 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

