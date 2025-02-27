Ceballos' Setback: Real Madrid Star Faces Weeks Sidelined

Real Madrid's midfield dynamo, Dani Ceballos, is facing a significant spell on the sidelines following a left leg injury during the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Medical evaluations conducted the day after the match revealed a muscle and tendon issue in his left hamstring. The club confirmed that Ceballos' recovery would be regularly evaluated.

The Spanish media speculates that the midfielder, who has become a key player under coach Carlo Ancelotti, might be unavailable for up to two months after the injury struck in the closing moments of a narrow 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

(With inputs from agencies.)