Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Teenage sensation Endrick has captured the limelight with his standout performance in Real Madrid's narrow 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final. The 18-year-old Brazilian striker drew accolades from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who described Endrick as 'spectacular' after he scored the decisive goal.

Ancelotti praised Endrick's exceptional skill, noting his impressive accuracy and swift pace on the field. 'He is spectacular,' Ancelotti said during a press conference, emphasizing that Endrick's dribbling, shooting, and runs showcased his extraordinary potential.

Real Madrid is experiencing a strong phase, with Ancelotti expressing satisfaction with the team's performance and continuity, especially as they remain in contention for a historic treble comprising the Copa del Rey, LaLiga, and the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)