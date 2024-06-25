Cameron Young’s Historic 59 Amidst Legendary Company

Cameron Young etched his name into history by sinking a 10-foot par putt for a 59 during the third round of the Travelers Championship. This remarkable feat was witnessed by Jordan Spieth, who has now been privy to three sub-60 rounds in professional golf.

Spieth reminisced about the elite company, comparing Young's round to those of Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. Thomas electrified the 2017 Sony Open with his 59, while DeChambeau's memorable 60 during the 2021 BMW Championship left an indelible mark.

Ultimately, Spieth hailed DeChambeau's 60 in a par-72 setting as the pinnacle, although he held deep appreciation for Young and Thomas. Such historic rounds highlight the extraordinary skill and competitiveness at the top tier of golf.

