Left Menu

Cameron Young’s Historic 59 Amidst Legendary Company

Cameron Young made history with a 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship, joining an elite group. Jordan Spieth, having witnessed similar rounds, reflected on the best performances he's seen, including those by Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

PTI | Cromwell | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:04 IST
Cameron Young’s Historic 59 Amidst Legendary Company
  • Country:
  • United States

Cameron Young etched his name into history by sinking a 10-foot par putt for a 59 during the third round of the Travelers Championship. This remarkable feat was witnessed by Jordan Spieth, who has now been privy to three sub-60 rounds in professional golf.

Spieth reminisced about the elite company, comparing Young's round to those of Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. Thomas electrified the 2017 Sony Open with his 59, while DeChambeau's memorable 60 during the 2021 BMW Championship left an indelible mark.

Ultimately, Spieth hailed DeChambeau's 60 in a par-72 setting as the pinnacle, although he held deep appreciation for Young and Thomas. Such historic rounds highlight the extraordinary skill and competitiveness at the top tier of golf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024