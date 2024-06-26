Andrea Belotti Joins Como 1907: A New Chapter in Serie A
Italy striker Andrea Belotti has joined newly promoted Como 1907 ahead of the new season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Como confirmed the signing of a preliminary contract, noting the transfer window would open on July 1, with Italian media reporting that the deal had a value of some 4.5 million euros ($4.82 million).
The 30-year-old Belotti, who made 44 appearances for Italy and helped them to win the 2020 European Championship, signed a two-year contract, arriving from Fiorentina where he had been on loan from AS Roma since January. "I chose Como because I was struck by the very ambitious project that the coach and the owners showed me," Belotti said in a statement.
"His experience of the league (Serie A) will be crucial and we know he has the ability to be a formidable goal scorer," head coach Cesc Fabregas said. ($1 = 0.9334 euros)
