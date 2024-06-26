Left Menu

Andrea Belotti Joins Como 1907: A New Chapter in Serie A

Italy striker Andrea Belotti has joined newly promoted Serie A club Como 1907 on a two-year contract from Fiorentina. Valued at around 4.5 million euros, Belotti is expected to bring his formidable goal-scoring capabilities and experience to the ambitious project presented by the club's coach and owners.

Italy striker Andrea Belotti has joined newly promoted Como 1907 ahead of the new season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Como confirmed the signing of a preliminary contract, noting the transfer window would open on July 1, with Italian media reporting that the deal had a value of some 4.5 million euros ($4.82 million).

The 30-year-old Belotti, who made 44 appearances for Italy and helped them to win the 2020 European Championship, signed a two-year contract, arriving from Fiorentina where he had been on loan from AS Roma since January. "I chose Como because I was struck by the very ambitious project that the coach and the owners showed me," Belotti said in a statement.

"His experience of the league (Serie A) will be crucial and we know he has the ability to be a formidable goal scorer," head coach Cesc Fabregas said. ($1 = 0.9334 euros)

