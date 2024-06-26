Left Menu

Denmark Advances to European Championship Knockouts after Draw with Serbia

Denmark progressed to the last 16 of the European Championship following a 0-0 draw with Serbia. Despite identical standings, Denmark's superior qualifying ranking placed them ahead of Slovenia, which also advanced. Christian Eriksen played a pivotal role, marking his 133rd appearance for Denmark.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Denmark secured their spot in the last 16 of the European Championship after a goalless draw against Serbia on Tuesday. This result allowed the Danes to finish Group C with three points, tied with Slovenia, but Denmark advanced due to a higher qualifying ranking.

Slovenia also progressed to the knockout stage after their 0-0 draw with group winner England. Despite Serbia's desperate need for a win to proceed, Denmark had the majority of the scoring opportunities, largely orchestrated by Christian Eriksen, who made a record 133rd appearance for his national team.

Both Denmark and Slovenia ended the stage with identical statistics in points, goal difference, goals scored, and disciplinary points, showcasing a tightly contested group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

